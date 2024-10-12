Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
349 / 365
Stormy Skies
Very stormy weather here in the Algarve. I love the glimmer of sunshine in the waves as the sun is trying hard to push through.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
349
photos
56
followers
52
following
95% complete
View this month »
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 1
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
11th October 2024 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
beach
,
ocean
,
waves
,
clouds
Barb
ace
Wow! Simply gorgeous!
October 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close