Hidden in Plain Sight by cmf
I love this hedge on Upper High Street in Broadway 😜.
Always beautifully clipped and maintained.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Mags ace
A lovely brick fence line too!
October 31st, 2024  
