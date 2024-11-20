Previous
Change of Scene by cmf
Change of Scene

The youngsters at my daughter’s musical theatre academy will be performing Matilda Junior from tomorrow for a few nights.
We’ve spent the evening finalising sets, lighting and sound.
So much fun!
