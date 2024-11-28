Sign up
Photo 396
Taking a Break
Arrived in Hanoi at the start of a 6-week trip. The streets are frantically busy and it’s a free-for-all on the roads! Despite this, everyone is chilled.
Hanoi, Vietnam
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
1
1
Tags
fruit
,
food
,
street
,
urban
Barb
ace
Great street scene!
November 30th, 2024
