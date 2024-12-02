Previous
Karsts and Caves by cmf
Photo 400

Karsts and Caves

Ha Long Bay, Vietnam
The limestone karsts in Ha Long Bay include cone-shaped hills called fengcong, isolated limestone towers called fenglin and caves. We sailed around the towering structures and hiked around a couple of them too.

Chrissie

