Photo 400
Karsts and Caves
Ha Long Bay, Vietnam
The limestone karsts in Ha Long Bay include cone-shaped hills called fengcong, isolated limestone towers called fenglin and caves. We sailed around the towering structures and hiked around a couple of them too.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
nature
sky
sea
rocks
mountains
hills
seascape
