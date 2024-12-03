Previous
Vietnamese Sunset by cmf
Vietnamese Sunset

Ha Long Bay, Vietnam
Stayed overnight on the boat in this paradise.
3rd December 2024

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
