Family Outing by cmf
Family Outing

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.
When it comes to transport, the scooter is king in Vietnam. Whole families travel together - the highest number of people we’ve seen on one bike so far is five!
Chrissie

Lovely action shot of this typical scene.
December 8th, 2024  
