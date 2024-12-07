Sign up
Photo 405
Family Outing
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.
When it comes to transport, the scooter is king in Vietnam. Whole families travel together - the highest number of people we’ve seen on one bike so far is five!
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Tags
family
,
city
,
travel
,
bikes
Diana
ace
Lovely action shot of this typical scene.
December 8th, 2024
