Previous
Photo 406
Snake Wine Anyone?
I was intrigued by the layers in this jar and on closer inspection I was wonderfully horrified as I realised they were numerous snakes, coiled into rice wine 😜. Yum!
Long Ho, Hoa Ninh , Vietnam
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
2
0
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
8th December 2024 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
alcohol
,
drink
,
layers
,
snakes
Jo
ace
Great shot but the wine not for me!
December 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture but I always felt so sorry for all these beautiful critters.
December 8th, 2024
