Previous
Snake Wine Anyone? by cmf
Photo 406

Snake Wine Anyone?

I was intrigued by the layers in this jar and on closer inspection I was wonderfully horrified as I realised they were numerous snakes, coiled into rice wine 😜. Yum!
Long Ho, Hoa Ninh , Vietnam
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
111% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
Great shot but the wine not for me!
December 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture but I always felt so sorry for all these beautiful critters.
December 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact