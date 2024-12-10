Sign up
Photo 408
A Vietnamese Welcome
A lovely welcome to our hotel in Vietnam (although I’m more used to having coffee on my coffee table 😊)
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I've loved my first year and I'm excited to see what...
Tags
music
Diana
How amazing is that, what a great welcome.
December 10th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely welcome
December 10th, 2024
