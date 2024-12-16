Sign up
Photo 414
Rooftop Glamour
Kuala Lumpur from the 58th floor.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
421
photos
63
followers
53
following
113% complete
View this month
408
409
410
411
412
413
414
415
410
5
411
412
6
413
414
415
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
16th December 2024 9:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
cityscape
,
malaysia
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
December 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
How stunning that looks!
December 17th, 2024
