Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 417
Merdeka 118
So-called as it has 118 floors. Currently the second highest building in the world.
Kuala Lumpur
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
423
photos
63
followers
53
following
114% complete
View this month »
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
Latest from all albums
411
412
6
413
414
415
416
417
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
19th December 2024 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buildings
,
architecture
,
cityscape
,
malaysia
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close