Beach-Combing Buffalo

On this little island, buffaloes are used to help keep the beaches free from washed-up rubbish / trash. It’s so sad to see so much pollution - mostly plastic - in the sea and coming onto the beach with the tide.

This little beauty is very well cared-for by her handler, and together they collect the waste, after which it is sorted, bagged up and sent to the mainland to be disposed of.