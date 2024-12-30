Previous
Teatime for Mama by cmf
Photo 428

Teatime for Mama

A pregnant orangutan enjoys some jack fruit that was given to her by her mate ♥️
So awesome to see!
Sandakan, Borneo
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
117% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact