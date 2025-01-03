Previous
I’m Watching You! by cmf
I’m Watching You!

Taken with a borrowed Samsung phone during a night safari in Sandakan, Borneo, this Buffy Fish Owl looks very stern!
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
