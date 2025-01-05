Previous
Top of the World by cmf
Photo 434

Top of the World

We didn’t get to see much of Mount Kinabalu from the ground due to the low cloud, so it was great to see the top of the mountain above the clouds as we flew to Kota Kinabalu from Sandakan. Sulu Sea and islands in the background.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Chrissie

January 5th, 2025  
