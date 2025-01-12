Sign up
Photo 441
Ice Crystals
We’re back in UK and it’s very cold! These ice crystals were all along our garden fence and they looked beautiful against the blue sky.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
ice
,
winter
Barb
ace
They look like real crystal glass!
January 12th, 2025
Delwyn Barnett
ace
How amazing. It sure must be cold!
January 12th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Amazing
January 12th, 2025
