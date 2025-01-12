Previous
Ice Crystals by cmf
Ice Crystals

We’re back in UK and it’s very cold! These ice crystals were all along our garden fence and they looked beautiful against the blue sky.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Chrissie

cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Barb ace
They look like real crystal glass!
January 12th, 2025  
Delwyn Barnett ace
How amazing. It sure must be cold!
January 12th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Amazing
January 12th, 2025  
