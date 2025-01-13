Sign up
Photo 442
Dubai from the Sky
I’m a little behind due to jet lag and life-admin chores 😴, so pics are a bit out of sync for a few days.
Going back a few days, I was very taken by this view as we came in to land in Dubai en route home from the far east.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
9th January 2025 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
desert
,
clouds
,
dubai
