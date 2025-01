Fisherman’s Dhow in Oman

My favourite painting …

My dad was an architect, but also a self-taught artist. He spent most of the 1980s working in the Middle East and he loved the sea. This painting of a dhow, with the fisherman mending his nets on the beach, is my favourite of all of his works. He often captured sky / clouds / sea / beaches, which is probably where I got my inspiration for the same.

My dad passed away 5 years ago, just 3 weeks short of his 97th birthday.