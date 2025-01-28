Sign up
Previous
Photo 457
Painting or photo…?
We’re doing really dull house-moving stuff atm, so I’m not feeling inspired by my surroundings.
However, this painting by Alan M Hunt did distract me - the detail is incredible, so I just had to take a close-up. It’s called Last Watch.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
1
0
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
470
photos
66
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
29th January 2025 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
cats
,
paintings
,
lions
Dorothy
ace
Totally amazing work!!!
January 31st, 2025
