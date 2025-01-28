Previous
Painting or photo…? by cmf
Photo 457

Painting or photo…?

We’re doing really dull house-moving stuff atm, so I’m not feeling inspired by my surroundings.

However, this painting by Alan M Hunt did distract me - the detail is incredible, so I just had to take a close-up. It’s called Last Watch.

Dorothy
Totally amazing work!!!
January 31st, 2025  
