Photo 459
Feed Me!
Darcey has been so poorly recently and she’s like a little skeleton. It’s so good to see her eating again and enjoying cuddles on Mamma’s lap.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Album
365 Year 2
iPhone 11
iPhone 11
Taken
31st January 2025 5:24pm
Tags
animals
,
home
,
family
,
cats
Beverley
ace
Ahhh love, hugs and food … & repeat.
January 31st, 2025
Chrissie
ace
@beverley365
♥️
January 31st, 2025
