Daisy, Daisy by cmf
Daisy, Daisy

We’re still emptying the loft and garage and the only inspiration I’m getting is from paintings (of which we have many).
This is one of mine that makes me smile.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Beverley ace
I love it!!! Beautiful… clever girl
January 31st, 2025  
