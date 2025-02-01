Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 461
Hello Sir!
This big fellah was hand-knitted with string several years ago. It was a tough gig, making my hands bleed! But I was pleased with the end product. I won’t ever do another though - he’s a one-off!
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
474
photos
66
followers
54
following
126% complete
View this month »
454
455
456
457
458
459
460
461
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
1st February 2025 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
toy
,
bear
,
hobby
Barb
ace
Very cute!
February 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice little guy
February 1st, 2025
Jo
ace
You did a great job. I expect he is much loved.
February 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close