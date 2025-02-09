Sign up
Photo 469
Sunday Lunch
In Birmingham with my daughter before heading off to the Hippodrome to see Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I've loved my first year and I'm excited to see what...
462
463
464
465
466
467
468
469
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
9th February 2025 12:15pm
Tags
buildings
,
city
,
architecture
Corinne C
A great portrait of your beautiful daughter
February 9th, 2025
Dave
Lovely portrait
February 9th, 2025
Beverley
Beautiful photo… wonderful times shared
February 9th, 2025
