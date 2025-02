Peaky Blinder Portraits

A striking scene outside of New Street Station in Birmingham. It was so hard to capture and wish I’d taken more pictures so that I could play around with edits.

The top of the picture shows highly reflective stainless steel panels that have been fitted over the original 1960s concrete structure of the train station, and the effect is fascinating. Unfortunately, the reflections, depth and textures aren’t evident in this capture, but it provides an interesting background to the portraits.