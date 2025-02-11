Sign up
Previous
Photo 471
Curves, Shadows and Reflections
New Street Station, Birmingham
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
2
0
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
484
photos
67
followers
54
following
129% complete
View this month »
464
465
466
467
468
469
470
471
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
9th February 2025 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
shadows
,
buildings
,
architecture
Beverley
ace
Very impressive… great reflections
February 11th, 2025
Sue Schaar
Love reflections
February 11th, 2025
