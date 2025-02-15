Previous
Misty Vale of Evesham by cmf
Photo 475

Misty Vale of Evesham

Beacon Hill, Broadway, with a misty Vale of Evesham below.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this gorgeous view and rural landscape.
February 15th, 2025  
Jo ace
Just beautiful. Fav
February 15th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Looks a super view
February 15th, 2025  
