Previous
Photo 476
Black Swan
It was amazing to see this black swan on the river at Stratford-upon-Avon today. Apparently it’s quite rare to see black swans in the Uk and this one has possibly escaped from a private collection.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
1
1
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
495
photos
67
followers
54
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
16th February 2025 1:52pm
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
winter
,
river
,
swans
Beverley
ace
Beautiful black swan… nice pov
February 16th, 2025
