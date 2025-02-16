Previous
Black Swan by cmf
Black Swan

It was amazing to see this black swan on the river at Stratford-upon-Avon today. Apparently it’s quite rare to see black swans in the Uk and this one has possibly escaped from a private collection.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Beverley ace
Beautiful black swan… nice pov
February 16th, 2025  
