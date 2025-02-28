Sign up
Previous
Photo 488
Spring is in the Air
The last day of February felt very spring-like, despite the cold, here in Broadway today. Darcey spent most of the day outside and enjoyed sitting on her throne / fence post watching the world go by in the sunshine
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
4
3
Chrissie
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
507
photos
68
followers
54
following
133% complete
481
482
483
484
485
486
487
488
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
28th February 2025 4:32pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
animals
,
home
,
family
,
pets
,
spring
,
cats
Lesley
ace
Beautiful portrait
March 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
Sweet kitty portrait!
March 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph
March 1st, 2025
Yao RL
ace
Soon Darcey will stretch out and enjoy the sun. Beautiful shot.
March 1st, 2025
