Photo 501
Fire Dance
Having dinner on the beach in Koh Lang, we were treated to dance performances with fire trickery, which looked like fireworks in and over the sea.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
4
4
Chrissie
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Photo Details
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th March 2025 9:07pm
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
fire
dance
fireworks
abstract
art
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome
March 14th, 2025
Barb
Marvelous! We got to see similar exhibitions when in Tonga and in Hawaii with our ministry!
March 14th, 2025
Jerzy
What a fabulous capture with action and fireworks! It sounds like a great dinner night.
March 14th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
Wow, amazing & so well captured
March 14th, 2025
