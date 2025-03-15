Previous
Golden Tree Snake by cmf
This little guy was enjoying slithering around his tree on the beach here in Ko Kradan. He was at least 1.5 metres long and very quick and agile. AKA ornate flying snake or flying tree snake.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
