Desert Rose by cmf
Photo 505

Desert Rose

Beautiful views from Ko Lanta Old Town, Thailand.
(I think it’s a desert rose 🤔 - please correct me if I’m wrong)
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
138% complete

Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture, I love that plant and the colour of the ocean.
March 17th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured
March 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely presentation of this wonderful rose
March 17th, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Great shot. The blue is lovely
March 17th, 2025  
