Soooo Close! by cmf
Photo 517

Soooo Close!

We walked along the beach in Phuket for miles and found ourselves at the airport! Planes were coming in over the beach and landing behind a fence at the top of the beach 😮. Pretty awesome!
29th March 2025

Chrissie

