Mind the Step!

The Algarve has been battered by violent storms and torrential rain in recent weeks. These steps down to Salema beach usually take you directly onto the sand …. however, tonnes of sand have been swept away by the storms, leaving a rather steep final step to the beach 😮.

The curtain of seaweed (almost 3 metres high) gives an indication of how long it’s been since these rocks have seen the light of day!