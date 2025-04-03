Previous
Hidden Textures by cmf
Photo 522

Hidden Textures

This rock had been buried under tonnes of sand on Salema beach, until recent storms washed the sand away. I’m intrigued by the deeply carved textures - would love to know it’s history!
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
