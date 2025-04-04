Previous
A Sky of Two Halves by cmf
A Sky of Two Halves

Used the pano option to try to capture the sky over the Atlantic, which looked so different to the east from the west.
Salema beach.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Diana ace
Such a stunning composition and capture, I love the layers and colours.
April 6th, 2025  
