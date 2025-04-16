Previous
Attitude by cmf
Photo 535

Attitude

I loved this little one’s outfit and the way she skipped along the calcades in Lagos, Portugal. So happy.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Chrissie

Dave ace
Beautiful candid
April 16th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture
April 16th, 2025  
