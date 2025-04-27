Previous
A Field of Dandelions by cmf
A Field of Dandelions

It was a warm sunny spring day and this field of dandelions was gorgeous
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Dave ace
Beautiful low perspective
April 28th, 2025  
