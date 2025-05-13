Sign up
Previous
Photo 562
May I Share your Lunch?
This little guy hovered nearby while we had lunch. You will notice he has a few crumbs around his beak 😆
13th May 2025
13th May 25
4
2
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
586
photos
72
followers
58
following
153% complete
View this month »
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
12th May 2025 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
sparrow
Barb
ace
Super closeup!
May 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful… very cute
May 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sure ill she just come a little bit closer, Lovely
May 13th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of its feather details.
May 13th, 2025
