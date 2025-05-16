Previous
Abstract sky by cmf
This photo looked rather flat until I added some magic from Snapseed. I like the way the clouds have been enhanced and the light and shadows create an abstract effect.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Beverley ace
Clever…
May 16th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture
May 16th, 2025  
Sue Schaar
This is so beautiful.
May 16th, 2025  
