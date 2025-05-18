Previous
Gentlest of Waves by cmf
Gentlest of Waves

After weeks of waves and storms the Atlantic was like a millpond today.
Salema, Portugal
Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful composition, I love the bubbles
May 18th, 2025  
Anthony McGowan
Loverly
May 18th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Gorgeous
May 18th, 2025  
