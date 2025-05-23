Sign up
Previous
Photo 572
Eons of History
If these cliffs could talk!
There are even dinosaur prints in some of the rocks on Salema beach.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
beach
,
earth
Peter Dulis
ace
wonderful
May 23rd, 2025
