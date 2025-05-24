Previous
Rock Pool Reflection by cmf
Rock Pool Reflection

When the tide went out this afternoon it left a large pool at the foot of the cliffs. The reflections in the still water were stunning.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Beverley ace
Incredible reflections… a superb capture…
May 24th, 2025  
