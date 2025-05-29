Previous
Wanna Play? by cmf
Photo 578

Wanna Play?

I took so many pictures of this little guy today that I was hard pushed to choose one.
He has been hanging out on Salema beach for a few weeks now and he’s always alone. He is quite tame, showing no fear of people, and posing beautifully for me, even following me up the beach.
I don’t know his story - I wish I did! But I’m thinking that maybe he can’t fly for some reason and has settled here in Salema. I notice he has a ring on his leg, so I guess he’s being monitored and cared for.
A lone Oystercatcher on Salema beach ❤️
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such a fun shot!
May 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact