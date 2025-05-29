Wanna Play?

I took so many pictures of this little guy today that I was hard pushed to choose one.

He has been hanging out on Salema beach for a few weeks now and he’s always alone. He is quite tame, showing no fear of people, and posing beautifully for me, even following me up the beach.

I don’t know his story - I wish I did! But I’m thinking that maybe he can’t fly for some reason and has settled here in Salema. I notice he has a ring on his leg, so I guess he’s being monitored and cared for.

A lone Oystercatcher on Salema beach ❤️