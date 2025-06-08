Previous
Day’s End by cmf
Day’s End

And so ends another day of fishing.
The fishermen will be in the social club discussing the day and enjoying a beer.
Portugal
Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful and peaceful setting.
June 8th, 2025  
Wylie ace
the boat's colours blend nicely with the surrounds.
June 8th, 2025  
