Previous
Edge of Nowhere by cmf
Photo 597

Edge of Nowhere

A strange mist has been rolling in from the Atlantic, obliterating the horizon and the sunshine. It’s still very hot though!
We’re back in Salema, Portugal
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
It’s a rather weird experience. Sometimes in Cyprus it may last a few days.
June 19th, 2025  
KV ace
Great title for this shot… mysterious or should I say mist-erious????
June 19th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Fabulous colours..... beautiful
June 19th, 2025  
carol white ace
An eerily misty scene, lovely shot. Fav 😊
June 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact