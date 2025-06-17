Sign up
Previous
Photo 597
Edge of Nowhere
A strange mist has been rolling in from the Atlantic, obliterating the horizon and the sunshine. It’s still very hot though!
We’re back in Salema, Portugal
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
4
3
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
624
photos
78
followers
63
following
163% complete
View this month »
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th June 2025 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
beach
,
ocean
Beverley
ace
It’s a rather weird experience. Sometimes in Cyprus it may last a few days.
June 19th, 2025
KV
ace
Great title for this shot… mysterious or should I say mist-erious????
June 19th, 2025
Sarah Bremner
ace
Fabulous colours..... beautiful
June 19th, 2025
carol white
ace
An eerily misty scene, lovely shot. Fav 😊
June 19th, 2025
