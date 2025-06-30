Sign up
Photo 610
Glorious Beach Day
Cool evening in Salema after 40 degree heat today
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
637
photos
77
followers
62
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
30th June 2025 7:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
ocean
,
summer
,
evening
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful!
June 30th, 2025
