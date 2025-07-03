Sign up
Photo 613
Casting Off?
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
2
0
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
641
photos
77
followers
62
following
168% complete
View this month »
607
608
609
610
611
612
613
614
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th July 2025 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
boats
,
beach
Wylie
ace
I hope they decided against it, they don't look at all prepared!
July 5th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
@pusspup
haha, no they don’t!! They’re older fishermen who are actually about to pull the boat up the beach after the younger fishermen had just set off (next pic)
July 5th, 2025
