Previous
Photo 615
Rocky’s on the Naughty Step
I love this rock art on our beach in Salema.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
3
2
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I've loved my first year and I'm excited to see what...
642
photos
77
followers
62
following
168% complete
608
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th July 2025 11:43am
Privacy
Public
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
summer
Anthony McGowan
Did you do that?
July 5th, 2025
Paul J
ace
Interesting!
July 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So cool
July 5th, 2025
