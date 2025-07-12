Previous
Handbags & Gladrags by cmf
Photo 622

Handbags & Gladrags

The Stereophonics were on FIRE in Cardiff 🔥
When I first went to concerts in stadiums we could hardly see anything from the back. Now though, the video screens are amazing and I managed to get some great shots at the ‘phonics gig
12th July 2025

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Beverley ace
How exciting…. Fabulous!
July 12th, 2025  
