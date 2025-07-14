Previous
Stillness and Light by cmf
Photo 624

Stillness and Light

Beautiful St Cedoc Church in Llancarfan, South Wales, built c.900 and revealing a wealth of rich history.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Gorgeous, peaceful capture!
July 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful….
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact